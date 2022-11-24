 Back To Top
Entertainment

Star-studded lineup of nominees, presenters to grace Melon Music Awards

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Nov 24, 2022 - 14:29       Updated : Nov 24, 2022 - 14:29
Presenters for the Melon Music Awards 2022 (Kakao Entertainment)
Presenters for the Melon Music Awards 2022 (Kakao Entertainment)

The long-awaited Melon Music Awards are just around the corner, with a star-studded lineup now in place. Returning as an in-person event after a nearly three-year hiatus due to COVID-19, big-name artists are set to grace the renowned musical event.

The 14th edition of the awards show will be held at its usual venue at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Guro-gu, southwestern Seoul, at 6 p.m. on Saturday, according to Kakao Entertainment, which runs Melon, the country’s largest music streaming platform.

The high-profile presenter lineup of actors, TV personalities, models, creators and dancers for the upcoming MMA was unveiled Thursday, while actors Cha Seung-won Kim Hyang-gi and model-turned-actor Lee Soo-hyuk were confirmed as presenters.

Actors Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jeong, who starred in SBS’ romantic comedy “Business Proposal,” and rising actors Park Ji-hu, Bae Hyun-sung and Moon Sang-min will also appear as presenters.

Comedian and rapper Haha, model Shin Hyun-ji, dance crew Hook's Aiki, Congolese-born TV personality and YouTuber Jonathan Yiombi and his sister Patricia Yiombi, and beauty YouTuber will present the awards to the artists at this year’s MMA as well.

Nominees and performing artists for Melon Music Awards 2022 (Kakao Entertainment)
Nominees and performing artists for Melon Music Awards 2022 (Kakao Entertainment)

Ahead of unveiling the lineup of presenters, the awards organizer said that the event would feature a diverse range of nominees, including Lim Young-woong, Monsta X, (G)I-dle, Tomorrow X Together, Enhypen, Ive, NewJeans, Le Sserafim, StayC, Be'O and MeloMance.

Rookie girl group Le Sserafim will attend such an awards show for the first time in its music career and perform on the stage. Meanwhile, indie singer 10cm will collaborate with rapper BIG Naughty, and the recently launched Gomak Boys -- a special K-pop project group from Kakao Entertainment comprising Paul Kim, Kim Min-seok of MeloMance, Jung Seung-hwan, Ha Hyun-sang and BIG Naughty -- will separately take to the stage.

The ceremony will stream online through various channels, including Melon, Kakao TV, Wavve and the official YouTube channel of 1theK for watchers overseas. The red carpet event kicks off at 5 p.m. Saturday, streaming live on Wavve.



By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
