Star-studded lineup of nominees, presenters to grace Melon Music Awards

The long-awaited Melon Music Awards are just around the corner, with a star-studded lineup now in place. Returning as an in-person event after a nearly three-year hiatus due to COVID-19, big-name artists are set to grace the renowned musical event.

The 14th edition of the awards show will be held at its usual venue at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Guro-gu, southwestern Seoul, at 6 p.m. on Saturday, according to Kakao Entertainment, which runs Melon, the country’s largest music streaming platform.

The high-profile presenter lineup of actors, TV personalities, models, creators and dancers for the upcoming MMA was unveiled Thursday, while actors Cha Seung-won Kim Hyang-gi and model-turned-actor Lee Soo-hyuk were confirmed as presenters.

Actors Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jeong, who starred in SBS’ romantic comedy “Business Proposal,” and rising actors Park Ji-hu, Bae Hyun-sung and Moon Sang-min will also appear as presenters.

Comedian and rapper Haha, model Shin Hyun-ji, dance crew Hook's Aiki, Congolese-born TV personality and YouTuber Jonathan Yiombi and his sister Patricia Yiombi, and beauty YouTuber will present the awards to the artists at this year’s MMA as well.