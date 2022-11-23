[Graphic News] World Cup Group H

South Korea will be playing the country's 10th consecutive FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Its pursuit of only a third trip to the knockout phase begins Thursday against Uruguay, the first Group H match for both countries.
South Korea will then play Ghana on Nov. 28 and Portugal on Dec. 2.
Portugal, at No. 9, is the highest-ranked team in Group H, followed by Uruguay at No. 14, South Korea at No. 28 and Ghana at No. 61.
South Korea should have a fighting chance to make it out of Group H, but none of the teams will be a pushover. (Yonhap)
By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com
)