Ruling party agrees to launch parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy

People Power Party Floor Leader Joo Ho-young speaks during a general meeting of party representatives held at the National Assembly on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

The ruling People Power Party said on Wednesday that it would cooperate with the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea on launching a parliamentary investigation into the Itaewon Halloween disaster after dealing with the budget bill for next year.

The main opposition party previously demanded a parliamentary investigation into the Itaewon crowd crush that occurred on Oct. 29 regardless of the results of the ongoing police investigation. The opposition party on Monday submitted its blueprint for the parliamentary investigation, which three parties -- the Democratic Party, Justice Party and the Basic Income Party -- were going to approve at a plenary National Assembly session on Thursday.

However, the ruling party, before Wednesday, was strongly against such a parliamentary investigation, saying the party would only approve of a parliamentary investigation should the police investigation turn out to be insufficient.

The decision on the change in course was made at a general meeting of party representatives held on Wednesday.

According to People Power Party Floor Leader Joo Ho-young, the ruling party has decided to work with the main opposition party over a parliamentary investigation plan during a plenary session on Thursday -- under the condition that the investigation will begin after the National Assembly finalizes next year’s budget.

"The People Power Party’s representatives will discuss detailed plans" for the parliamentary investigation with the main opposition party, Joo told reporters after a general meeting of party representatives.

Joo added that the ruling party members requested the party "not make too many concessions" when negotiating the terms of the parliamentary investigation.

Although the ruling party agreed to cooperate on the parliamentary investigation, it is unlikely the two parties will approve the opposition’s original plan for the parliamentary investigation, which included an investigation into the presidential office.

The Democratic Party's previous plan called for determining the cause of the incident and if necessary measures were taken by government institutions. The plan also suggested looking into the possibility that the relocation of the presidential office to Yongsan had a negative impact in the deadly Itaewon crowd crush.

Meanwhile, the country's prime minister said the government will make a full-scale change in its safety system next month.

“(The government) is discussing measures to bring changes to the country’s safety system so that no such occasion like the tragedy in Itaewon take place in the future,” said Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.

Han asked the Ministry of the Interior and Safety and the National Police Agency to carefully prepare so that changes can be properly made and implemented. Han also requested other related ministries to take comprehensive approaches in bringing changes to the safety system so that it can operate "without a flaw."

During the meeting, the prime minister also demanded authorities “be thoroughly prepared not to cause a single accident” during street cheering events scheduled for South Korea's matches during the World Cup in Qatar.