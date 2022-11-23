S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases over 70,000 for second day

People wait in line to get tested for COVID-19 at a testing center in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

South Korea's new COVID-19 cases stayed above 70,000 for the second straight day Wednesday, fanning concerns over a new virus wave this winter.

The country reported 70,324 new COVID-19 infections, including 69 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 26,725,053, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

Wednesday's tally is a 2,549 drop from a day earlier, but more than 3,700 higher than the same day last week.

The KDCA has said daily caseloads will likely continue on an upward trend, but the daily increase has somewhat stalled.

On Wednesday, the KDCA reported 53 deaths from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 30,164. The fatality rate stood at 0.11 percent.

The number of critically ill patients came to 477, up 16 from the previous day. This is the fifth straight day the figure has surpassed 400.

Health authorities consider the country may have entered a new virus wave this winter and plans to make all-out efforts to increase vaccination rates in vulnerable groups. (Yonhap)