 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Ban on disposable items to be expanded to convenience stores, restaurants

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 23, 2022 - 10:35       Updated : Nov 23, 2022 - 10:35
A notice is in place at a convenience store in Seoul on Nov. 1, informing customers that plastic bags will no longer be on sale. (Yonhap)
A notice is in place at a convenience store in Seoul on Nov. 1, informing customers that plastic bags will no longer be on sale. (Yonhap)

An environmental regulation banning plastic bags in large retail stores will be expanded to convenience stores starting this week while the use of disposable cups, cutlery and other items will be prohibited at restaurants and cafeterias, officials said Wednesday.

The ban on plastic bags, currently applicable to stores with a floor space of 3,000 square meters or more or supermarkets with a 165 square-meter floor space or more, will be expanded to convenience stores, bakeries and some other retail stores beginning on Thursday, the environment ministry officials said.

Currently, convenience stores provide shoppers with plastic bags at a small charge. That will no longer be available under the expanded measure, and the use of plastic umbrella covers, provided by department or other stores on rainy days, will also be banned.

Under the measure, restaurants and cafeterias will be no longer allowed to use paper cups, plastic straws or other disposable utensils while the use of plastic cheering equipment will also be prohibited in sports facilities, according to the environment ministry.

The new measure marks the first expansion of the anti-disposable waste regulation adopted in 2019 to fight drastic increases in plastic and other disposable waste.

The environment ministry said it will provide a one-year grace period for compliance with the expanded measure, citing the need to lessen the burden of compliance by store operators. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114