Study in Korea education fair kicks off

The main page of the 'Study in Korea Fair' website (NIIED)

“Study in Korea Fair” kicked off its biannual online exposition in cooperation with local governments on Tuesday.

A total of 84 universities across South Korea provide participants with information on courses, admission and scholarship in this session, which runs through Dec. 1.

Nine local governments also have online booths, including Busan, Daegu and Incheon, the country’s most populous cities.

Participants can get real-time counseling and information about admissions to local universities by registering online. Some universities also receive applications during the event.

The fair, targeted at foreigners who hope to study in South Korea, was first launched in 2001 and was held in person overseas.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the event has taken place online via the “Study in Korea Online Education Fair” official website.

An earlier session held in the first half of the year drew 260,000 website hits, according to the National Institute for International Education (NIIED), the event's organizer.

The number of foreign students studying in South Korea has rebounded to 167,000 in 2022, according to Education Ministry.

“We hope the exposition could help students who want to study in South Korea find chances in various provinces of South Korea,” NIIED Director Ryu Hye-sook said.