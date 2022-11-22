 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Study in Korea education fair kicks off

By Lim Jae-seong
Published : Nov 22, 2022 - 23:14       Updated : Nov 22, 2022 - 23:14
The main page of the 'Study in Korea Fair' website (NIIED)
The main page of the 'Study in Korea Fair' website (NIIED)

“Study in Korea Fair” kicked off its biannual online exposition in cooperation with local governments on Tuesday.

A total of 84 universities across South Korea provide participants with information on courses, admission and scholarship in this session, which runs through Dec. 1.

Nine local governments also have online booths, including Busan, Daegu and Incheon, the country’s most populous cities.

Participants can get real-time counseling and information about admissions to local universities by registering online. Some universities also receive applications during the event.

The fair, targeted at foreigners who hope to study in South Korea, was first launched in 2001 and was held in person overseas.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the event has taken place online via the “Study in Korea Online Education Fair” official website.

An earlier session held in the first half of the year drew 260,000 website hits, according to the National Institute for International Education (NIIED), the event's organizer.

The number of foreign students studying in South Korea has rebounded to 167,000 in 2022, according to Education Ministry.

“We hope the exposition could help students who want to study in South Korea find chances in various provinces of South Korea,” NIIED Director Ryu Hye-sook said.



By Lim Jae-seong (forestjs@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114