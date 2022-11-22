 Back To Top
National

S. Korea confirms 4th case of monkeypox: KDCA

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 22, 2022 - 20:32       Updated : Nov 22, 2022 - 20:32

In this file photo, a sign displaying symptoms of monkeypox is displayed at Incheon International Airport on July 24, 2022. (Yonhap)
In this file photo, a sign displaying symptoms of monkeypox is displayed at Incheon International Airport on July 24, 2022. (Yonhap)

South Korea on Tuesday confirmed its fourth case of monkeypox, health authorities said.

The patient is a medical worker of a hospital, where the country's third monkeypox patient was hospitalized for a test, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

The person has been on a high-risk list after being accidentally pricked by an injection needle while taking a skin lesion sample from the patient on Nov. 14.

Following the accident, the person got a vaccine shot, but tested positive on Tuesday.

The country reported its first three cases of monkeypox in June, September and earlier this month. (Yonhap)

