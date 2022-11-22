 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

N. Korean leader's sister denounces UNSC's 'double standards' over council meeting on recent ICBM launch

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 22, 2022 - 20:18       Updated : Nov 22, 2022 - 20:18
This photo, captured from the homepage of North Korea`s official Korean Central News Agency, shows Kim Yo-jong, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un`s sister and vice department director of the ruling Workers` Party`s Central Committee, making a speech during a national meeting on anti-epidemic measures held in Pyongyang on Aug. 10, 2022. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)
This photo, captured from the homepage of North Korea`s official Korean Central News Agency, shows Kim Yo-jong, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un`s sister and vice department director of the ruling Workers` Party`s Central Committee, making a speech during a national meeting on anti-epidemic measures held in Pyongyang on Aug. 10, 2022. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)


The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un bristled Tuesday at this week's UN Security Council meeting on Pyongyang's recent intercontinental ballistic missile launch, accusing the council of applying "double standards."

In a statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency, Kim Yo-jong took issue with the council's open meeting held on Monday (New York time) to discuss the North's launch of a Hwasong-17 ICBM on Friday.

"The UNSC has turned blind eyes to the very dangerous military drills of the US and south Korea and their greedy arms buildup aiming at the DPRK and taken issue with the DPRK's exercise of its inviolable right to self-defense corresponding to them," she said, referring to the North by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"This is evidently the application of double-standards," she added.

She also warned that the North would take the "toughest counteraction to the last" should anybody slander its exercise of the self-defense right.

"The US should be mindful that no matter how desperately it may seek to disarm the DPRK, it can never deprive the DPRK of its right to self-defense and that the more hell-bent it gets on the anti-DPRK acts, it will face a more fatal security crisis," she said. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114