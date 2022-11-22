Seoul city agonizes over street cheering squad decision

People join a street cheering event at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul on July 23, 2014, when South Korea's national soccer team played against Algeria in the group stage of the 20th FIFA World Cup held in Brazil. (The Korea Herald file photo)

Street cheering sections in Gwanghwamun Square, the largest space in Seoul for public gatherings, for the South Korean national soccer team's World Cup games has been taken into serious consideration this year over looming safety concerns following the Itaewon crowd crush last month.

Street rallies for the international soccer tournament have been considered as special events over the past couple decades, particularly since the 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup. South Korea’s team played six games that year, and millions of people poured into the streets to form cheering rallies. The events, held every four years since, became arguably the biggest celebrations for fervent soccer fans here.

However, the situation is different this year. On Oct. 29, more than 150 people died in a crowd crush in Itaewon. The country observed a weeklong period of national mourning for the victims earlier this month, and the Korea Football Association in early November released a statement saying it had decided to cancel all street events to stand in solidarity with the victims of the crowd crush.

Some people remained concerned about large-scale gatherings. "It has been less than a month since the tragic accident, and I feel like we still need a little more time to express our condolences to the victims," said a 30-year-old Seoul resident, who requested to be identified by her surname Cho. "It is highly likely that many people would come out to the streets, including teenagers, and I am concerned if similar accidents would unfold."

A 35-year-old resident, who requested anonymity, said, "It seems too early to hold cheering events since the exact cause of the disaster and who is responsible have not been fully found yet."

Yet some say otherwise. “Whether to join street rallies is completely up to decisions made by each individual,”said Chung, 40, from Suwon.

While the public shows a mixed sentiment regarding the street events for the World Cup, the Red Devils, the official supporters club for the Korean national soccer team, are awaiting the local government’s approval.

On Saturday, the Red Devils Seoul branch announced that it had decided to hold the street rallies, reversing on its initial announcement. The Red Devils said they had submitted an application on Thursday to the Seoul Metropolitan Government to use Gwanghwamun Square on three separate days when the national team is scheduled to play in the group stage.

The supporters club said it “originally thought that it would be inappropriate to organize such events where many people would gather, before grief over the tragedy in Itaewon is over.” The supporters group, however, said it reversed course after a series of meetings on the idea that “it is rather right to give true comfort and express our condolences in our own way.“

The district office of Jongno-gu, which said the Red Devils' plan requires stronger safety measures, turned down the application Monday, but granted approval on Tuesday afternoon. The district office said the supporters club should double the number of safety guards and secure paths for emergency vehicles.

Under the current law, an event with more than 1,000 participants has to receive permission from the relevant district office regarding safety measures.

With the Jongno District Office's approval, the Seoul city government was to make the final call on whether to allow the massive street events during the tournament. Such a decision was not available as of press time.