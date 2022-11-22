[World Cup] Three things you may not know about Son Heung-min

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min is a one of the best-known players in the world of soccer, but the 30-year-old striker has said one match stands out in his memory, and for a very particular, personal reason.

Read on to find what match it was, plus a couple of other tidbits about the South Korean superstar that fans may not be familiar with.

Son's finest hour

Son has said that his finest moment was the South Korean national team beating Germany 2-0 in the final group-stage match of the 2018 World Cup. For Son, it was more than just the glory of beating the defending champion, but revenge for the racism he had to endure as a child in Germany.

In a media event held in July, Son has said that he went through difficult moments that “you couldn’t imagine,” which made Son vow revenge. This is why he had little sympathy for the teary fans at the Kazan Arena, because he “got his revenge doing something I love.”

That was the most direct mention of racism from the usually reserved Son, who did not comment when a Chelsea fan made a racist gesture toward him in August or was pelleted with online abuse of similar nature last year.

Germany, however, is not all bad memories for Son. It is where he met friends and colleagues early in his career. He got along well with his teammates and coaching staff when he played at the German Bundesliga. One special teammate at Bayer 04 Leverkusen was his national team colleague Cha Du-ri, who Son calls “uncle.”