[Land of Squid Game] Wearing sandals with suits

Many Korean office workers remove their shoes when in the office and wear slip-on sandals while working. They do this to be more comfortable. For foreigners visiting a Korean office, this may appear strange as sandals don't go with formal attire.

Min Byoung-chul is an endowed chair professor at Chung-Ang University who is widely known as a multicultural educator and for his practical English teaching. This content is based on his book, “Land of Squid Game,” which can be purchased at major book stores. -- Ed.