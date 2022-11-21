 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Coupang holds special Black Friday event for import goods

By Lee Yoon-seo
Published : Nov 21, 2022 - 17:11       Updated : Nov 21, 2022 - 17:11

Poster for Coupang's Black Friday event (Coupang)
Poster for Coupang's Black Friday event (Coupang)

South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang said on Monday it will be holding special promotions for products directly imported from overseas, in commemoration of global shopping event Black Friday.

The event, which continues through Sunday, provides discounts and coupons for users who buy directly imported goods from Rocket Delivery, Coupang's 24-hour delivery service. Users of Rocket Jikgu, Coupang's overseas delivery service, will also benefit from the event.

The promotions are joined by an array of global brands, including retail and consumer electronics companies like Now Foods, Nothing, Marshall, Dyson, Xiaomi, Estee Lauder, MusclePharm, Jo Malone, and Jenny Bakery.

The events, varying in kind, include “Special price for just one day,” where discounts will be offered every day at 7 a.m., 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m. for a limited number of items.

The company will also be holding "Category deals" that will offer discounts for home appliances. In addition, a clearance corner will offer products at discounts of up to 70 percent.

Coupons for Rocket Jikgu products will be provided, and discounts of 10,000 won and 20,000 won will be given for purchases of 65,000 won and 100,000 won, respectively.

“We’ve organized this event with various benefits, so that Coupang’s customers could enjoy Black Friday, a global shopping event,”said an official from Coupang.

“We hope our customers will be able to quickly shop popular overseas products through Rocket Jikgu and Rocket Delivery services at good prices," he added.

The event for this year's Black Friday is followed by Cyber Monday, which starts Nov. 28. With the event, customers will be able to buy beauty and home appliances. Products from global brands Jarrow, Starbucks, Lenovo, Logitech, Bang & Olufsen and L’Occitane will be offered at discounted prices with additional coupons.



By Lee Yoon-seo (yoonseo.3348@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114