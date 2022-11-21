Coupang holds special Black Friday event for import goods

South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang said on Monday it will be holding special promotions for products directly imported from overseas, in commemoration of global shopping event Black Friday.

The event, which continues through Sunday, provides discounts and coupons for users who buy directly imported goods from Rocket Delivery, Coupang's 24-hour delivery service. Users of Rocket Jikgu, Coupang's overseas delivery service, will also benefit from the event.

The promotions are joined by an array of global brands, including retail and consumer electronics companies like Now Foods, Nothing, Marshall, Dyson, Xiaomi, Estee Lauder, MusclePharm, Jo Malone, and Jenny Bakery.

The events, varying in kind, include “Special price for just one day,” where discounts will be offered every day at 7 a.m., 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m. for a limited number of items.

The company will also be holding "Category deals" that will offer discounts for home appliances. In addition, a clearance corner will offer products at discounts of up to 70 percent.

Coupons for Rocket Jikgu products will be provided, and discounts of 10,000 won and 20,000 won will be given for purchases of 65,000 won and 100,000 won, respectively.

“We’ve organized this event with various benefits, so that Coupang’s customers could enjoy Black Friday, a global shopping event,”said an official from Coupang.

“We hope our customers will be able to quickly shop popular overseas products through Rocket Jikgu and Rocket Delivery services at good prices," he added.

The event for this year's Black Friday is followed by Cyber Monday, which starts Nov. 28. With the event, customers will be able to buy beauty and home appliances. Products from global brands Jarrow, Starbucks, Lenovo, Logitech, Bang & Olufsen and L’Occitane will be offered at discounted prices with additional coupons.