Ryu Young-sang (left), chief executive officer of South Korean mobile carrier SK Telecom, poses for a photo with NTT Docomo CEO Motoyuki Ii at a signing ceremony on Friday in Seoul. SK Telecom announced Monday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with its Japanese counterpart to seek a strategic partnership in the fields of the metaverse, sixth-generation telecommunication infrastructure and media content development.

By Son Ji-hyoung ( consnow@heraldcorp.com