[Herald Review] With joy and happiness, Eric Nam reunites with Korean fans after 4 years

Eric Nam performs during his world tour concert on Sunday at Yes24 Live Hall in Gwangjin-gu, east of Seoul. (Live Nation Korea)

A stage decorated like a flamboyant broadway set that radiated blue lights with a live band session -- drums, bass and a guitar -- welcomed singer-songwriter Eric Nam’s fans in Seoul on Sunday. A series of pop tunes, including Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” and Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” came out from the speakers before the concert started, hyping up the first crowd here to meet the singer in concert in nearly four years. And as the clock struck 7:04 p.m., the lights dimmed, and Eric Nam hopped to the stage to wrap up his “Eric Nam World Tour 2022” at Yes24 Live Hall in Gwangjin-gu, eastern Seoul. The two-hour set was jam-packed as the singer walked down the memory lane of his decadelong musical journey. Giving off Silk Sonic vibes with his white suit and flashy blazer, his face beamed with a smile as he sang “Any Other Way,” canvassing the hall in a jazzy mood. The musician waved to fans as he paced back and forth across the stage and jammed to the song’s rhythm. Two dancers outfitted in white suits emerged on stage for “Don’t Call Me,” adding more vivacity to the night.

“Are you ready to sing?” he shouted. A purple hue covered the crowd, and Eric Nam added a mellow touch to the night with “What If.” On “Lost on Me,” fans clapped along to the melody. “It’s been a while. I’ve missed you all. It took a while, right?” Eric Nam addressed fans. “Yes!” a fan shouted out, invoking a laugh from Nam as he replied, “I’m sorry.” “I’ve done 59 live sessions for my world tour, and today’s the finale; the 60th. It feels fresh speaking in Korea,” he said. Under the spotlight, Eric Nam continued to “Runaway.” Fans shouted out the singer's name, as he gave a thumbs-up gesture in approval. Then, red lights and fog covered the stage for “Down for You.” Like the lyrics that declared, “I’m so down for you,” Eric Nam knew the fans were ready to spend the night with him.

The next three songs -- “Potion,” “Echo” and “Paradise” -- turned the night into a dance party. Fans reveled in the night with boisterous chants, and Eric Nam upped the ante by spraying water at the audience. “The next song is my debut song. It’s been almost 10 years. Time flies,” he said, leading into “Heaven’s Door.” Eric Nam peppered in a pinch of a romantic mood with “Good For You.” The singer then came down the stage to hand out roses to fans, and ended the gig with “I love you.”

Eric Nam’s concert turned into a nocturnal splendor as he prepared several acoustic sessions with his guitarist, Ryan. He sang the Korean version of “Miss You,” “One Way Lover” and “Love Die Young,” where fans took out their phones to enhance the mood with their lights. The singer also celebrated with four fans in recognition of their birthdays during the concert. Putting the mellow mood behind him, Eric Nam wanted more frenzy for the rest of his set list. “It’s a song where you have to use a lot of your hips,” he said, as he sang along to “You’re Sexy I’m Sexy” and “Honestly,” showing how he has become a seasoned, mature artist over the years. After sending fans abuzz with excitement, Eric Nam knew he had to say goodbye, saying he didn’t want to burst into tears.

