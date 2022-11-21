[World Cup] BTS star Jungkook unveils new single to kick off 2022 World Cup

BTS member Jungkook performs during the opening ceremony for the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha, last Sunday. (Yonhap)

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off on Sunday with BTS star Jungkook performing a new single in an opening ceremony built on a message of inclusion and diversity.

Jungkook, a member of the award-winning K-pop group, performed the song "Dreamers" with Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, some 50 kilometers north of Doha.

"Dreamers," produced by Grammy Award winner RedOne at Katara Studios in Doha, is the latest single off the official World Cup soundtrack and is a celebration of "those who boldly follow their goals and dare to dream," FIFA said.

The 30-minute, seven-act show, which also featured American actor Morgan Freeman and hundreds of other performers, paid tribute to all 32 participating nations, previous World Cup hosts and volunteers.

Jungkook's show set the scene for the opening match in Group A between the host country Qatar and Ecuador.

South Korea will begin Group H play on Thursday against Uruguay at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, just west of Doha. (Yonhap)