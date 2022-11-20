Ruling party takes issue with MBC reporter’s slippers

President Yoon Suk-yeol speaks to reporters as he arrives at the presidential office in Seoul on Nov. 18, 2022. (Yonhap)

The ruling People Power Party, doing little to hide its hostility toward local broadcaster MBC which reported President Yoon Suk-yeol’s profanity-laced hot-mic incident, has called out one of its reporters as being “rude” to wear slippers during a question-and-answer session with the president.

“Freedom of the press must be respected, but reporters should think about the responsibility of the media and the basic courtesy required for human beings,” said Kim Jong-hyuk, a member of the PPP’s emergency leadership, in his Facebook post on Saturday.

“A reporter shouldn't be like a gangster,” he added.

In the picture shared by Kim, the MBC reporter in question stands among a pack of reporters as Yoon takes questions from them at the lobby of the presidential office, on his way to the office in the morning on Friday. The reporter, dressed in a suit, is seen wearing slippers, standing with his arms crossed.