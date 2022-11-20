Samsung tops global brand ranking, outpacing Google, YouTube

South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics was ranked the highest in United Kingdom-based market research firm YouGov's annual Global Best Brand Rankings in 2022, data showed Sunday.

Of 380 brands in 38 markets including the United States, the UK, China, India and South Korea, Samsung scored 127 points overall to take the top notch, followed by Google's 106 points, YouTube's 85 points, Netflix's 59 points and Shopee's 51 points.

The score was based on YouGov's estimate of the 12-month brand ranking through September 2022.

Samsung's position on the list has been on the rise over the past four years. After staying in the No. 4 position in 2019 and 2020, Samsung was runner-up in 2021 after Google, and overtook Google this year.

Nineteen out of the 38 markets polled put Samsung on their respective top 10 lists of global brands for 2022.

Notably, Samsung topped the chart in the estimates of Ireland, South Korea, the Netherlands and Vietnam. Samsung was the runner-up in France, Pakistan, the Philippines and the UK.

The result indicates that Samsung, manufacturer of smartphones, home appliances and semiconductor chips, has outperformed the other rivals in terms of the average of impression, quality, value, satisfaction and reputation, according to YouGov based on its BrandIndex estimate.

The news came a few weeks after brand consulting firm Interbrand recognized Samsung Electronics as the No. 5 global brand for the third straight year, as the brand was evaluated for $87.7 billion with 17 percent growth year-on-year. Samsung followed Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Google.

Samsung then cited its efforts to consolidate the multidevice experience involving white goods and mobile products mainly through an integration of SmartThings app, as well as innovations based on consumer experiences and lifestyle.

Meanwhile, within Korea, Samsung was followed by pain reliever Tylenol, processed food brand Ottogi, sportswear brand Nike and local rival LG.