S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases bounce back to over 50,000 amid resurgence woes

South Korea's new coronavirus cases bounced back to above 50,000 on Saturday amid concerns of a possible resurgence in the winter.The country reported 50,589 new COVID-19 infections, including 50 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 26,512,754, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.The Saturday tally increased from 49,418 on Friday but was down 3,739 cases from a week ago.From Monday to Thursday, South Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit two-month highs each day, causing authorities to closely watch for the possibility of another virus wave in the wintertime.The previous wave of the omicron subvariant peaked at over 180,000 cases on Aug. 17.South Korea added 65 COVID-19 deaths Friday, raising the death toll to 29,990, the KDCA data showed.The number of critically ill patients stood at 419, up from 365 the previous day. (Yonhap)