[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Ditto (Korea) Opened Nov. 16 Romance Directed by Seo Eun-young Set in 1999, university student Yong (Yeo Jin-goo) has just returned to school after completing his mandatory military service. There, he meets his first love, freshman Han-sol (Kim Hye-yoon). Meanwhile, Mu-nee (Cho Yi-hyun), who lives in the present day, has a secret crush on her best guy friend (Na In-woo). On a day when a total lunar eclipse becomes visible, Yong somehow communicates with Mu-nee through a walkie-talkie.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (US) Opened Nov. 9 Action Directed by Ryan Coogler T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman), king of Wakanda, is suffering from an illness that his sister, Shuri (Letitia Wright) believes can be cured by a special herb. Shuri attempts to recreate the herb in her lab after it was destroyed but fails to do so before T’Challa dies. At the dawn of King T'Challa's death, invading forces from around the world target Wakanda's vibranium, unleashing chaos.

Confession (Korea) Opened Oct. 26 Thriller Directed by Yoon Jong-seok Tech company CEO Yoo Min-ho (So Ji-sub) is a suspect in the murder of Kim Se-hee (Nana). To prove his innocence, he meets up with Yang Sin-ae (Kim Yun-jin), a talented lawyer, at a remote hut. There, the lawyer insists that she will only represent him if he trusts her and tells her everything that happened in the hotel room where Se-hee died. Yang says that only then can she construct a credible alibi for him to win the case in court.