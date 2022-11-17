[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Gwanak Starlight Festival, Seoul The 2nd-edition of Gwanak Starlight Festival which started on Oct. 26 and runs through Nov. 30 near Sillim Bridge in Gwanak-gu, southern Seoul. The annual festival lights make the city brighter with a number of lanterns and illuminated sculptures along the Dorim Stream. The festivalgoers will have an opportunity to take memorable photographs with their loved ones. Visitors of all ages are welcomed without any admission fee.

Hueree Camellia Festival, Jeju The Hueree Camellia Festival kicked off on Nov. 14 and runs through Jan. 31, 2023, at Hueree Natural Park on Jeju Island. The park, near Mount Halla, offers a chance to stroll, relax and enjoy the early winter. The annual festival highlights Jeju Island’s splendid scenery and its rosy pink flower. The event is open to people of all ages, and admission fees vary by age. Updated information can be found at either www.hueree.com or www.visitjeju.net/en.

Korean Sool Grand Festival 2022, Seoul Being the biggest Korean traditional liquor festival in Korea, the Korean Sool Grand Festival is scheduled to be held from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20 at 1 exhibition center at aT Center in Seocho-gu, southern Seoul. Different types of traditional Korean liquors, ranging from soju to makgeolli, are offered all in one place. The visitors can enjoy various programs, like the makgeolli kit event to make your own makgeolli, liquor tasting and more. Tickets cost 10,000 won and can be bought at the exhibition center. Detailed information can be found at www.thesool.com/eng/home/M100000000/index.do.

Beauty Full Goyang Festival, Goyang The Beauty Full Goyang 2022 is set to kick off on Dec. 2 and run through Dec. 3 at Ilsan Culture Park in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province. The two-day festival offers a glimpse of Korean beauty industry, including cosmetics, nails, hairstyles and hanbok, traditional Korean attire. Various programs, like the teenager’s K-pop competition show and collaboration with Korean beauty YouTubers will also entertain visitors. The tourists can enjoy the festival for free. More information can be found at www.goyang.go.kr.