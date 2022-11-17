[Today’s K-pop] Stray Kids’ 7th EP sells 3m copies

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)

The seventh EP from Stray Kids has sold over 3 million copies, the group's label JYP Entertainment announced on Thursday. “Maxident” reached the milestone one month after its release, and the band became the second K-pop act to ever reach the figure, after BTS. The EP topped the Billboard 200, marking the eight-member act’s second time reaching the top of the chart. It has remained on the chart for five weeks. The band held two concerts in Jakarta, Indonesia, last weekend and will resume the tour in February, making stops in Asia and Australia before returning to the US until the end of March. Earlier this month, the group announced that it will perform at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles in March next year, set to become the second K-pop boy band to perform at a stadium in North America. It will visit 18 cities for 42 concerts in total for the remainder of the tour. GOT7’s Jinyoung to return as solo musician

(Credit: BH Entertainment)

Jinyoung of GOT7 will make a comeback with a solo album, the singer's agency BH Entertainment said on Thursday. He will release it in January and host a fan meeting in Seoul to mark the 10th anniversary of his debut. He has been co-writing songs for the album between breaks while shooting the Disney Plus drama “Witch.” He is also planning for an international tour, added the company. The singer and actor signed with the company in January last year after his contract as a member of GOT7 with JYP Entertainment expired. In May, the septet put out an eponymous album that topped iTunes top albums chart in 95 regions. Jinyoung has been focusing on acting as well, appearing in a series of dramas including “Yumi’s Cells.” He took the male lead role in the movie “Christmas Carol” that will premiere next month. Enhypen adds Osaka Dome to Japan tour venue

(Credit: Belift Lab)

Boy band Enhypen will go live at Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan extending its Japan tour, said agency Belift Lab on Thursday. The seven-piece act will hit the dome that accommodates about 30,000 on Jan. 21-22, 2023, an achievement for a band that is barely over two years old. It just wrapped up the Japan leg of its first international tour that has brought it to Aichi, Osaka and Kanagawa since the beginning of this month. After the live show at the dome, it will continue touring Asia, visiting fans in Bangkok, Thailand on Jan. 28-29 and Manila, Philippines on Feb. 4-5. Last week, its first studio album in Japan “Sadame” earned gold disc platinum certification from the Recoding Industry Association of Japan, surpassing 250,000 shipments. The LP topped Oricon’s daily album ranking for 11 days in a row before landing atop its weekly and combined weekly album rankings. Apink’s Jeong Eunji to host concert

(Credit: IST Entertainment)