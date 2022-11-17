Korean flight attendant on layover among 2 victims of LA stabbing

A 25-year-old Korean flight attendant on a layover was critically injured in a stabbing at a Target store in downtown Los Angeles, California, according to US news media reports.

The incident occurred at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to eye witnesses, the suspect -- a homeless man -- walked into the store, grabbed a large butcher knife off of a store shelf and attacked the Korean woman and a 9-year-old boy. He also punched another woman who tried to intervene in the situation.

The 40-year-old suspect was fatally shot by a security guard, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The two stabbing victims are said to be in critical condition.

A Korean airline company where the victim works said it will “provide as much support as possible for the victim."

Meanwhile, the LAPD investigating the case described it an "unprovoked" attack. It has been announced the two victims and the deceased suspect had no prior relationship.