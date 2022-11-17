 Back To Top
Business

[Photo News] Hyundai FIFA Museum in Qatar

By Hong Yoo
Published : Nov 17, 2022 - 15:34       Updated : Nov 17, 2022 - 15:34
(Hyundai Motor)
(Hyundai Motor)

(From left) Former Swiss professional soccer player Pascal Zuberbühler, former Italian professional soccer player Gianluca Zambrotta, former Uruguayan professional soccer player Diego Forlan, Director of the FIFA World Football Museum Marco Fazzone, Hyundai Motor India, M.East & Africa Strategic Region Executive Vice President Kim Un-soo, and former Korean professional soccer player Park Ji-sung pose in front of the Hyundai Motor's FIFA Museum in Doha, Qatar, during its opening ceremony on Thursday. The 562-square-meter museum exhibits diverse soccer related objects such as the uniforms of 32 national teams taking part in the 2022 World Cup finals and past World Cup trophies.



By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
