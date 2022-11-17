slide 1

508,030 (↓1971)

The number of applicants for 2023 Suneung is 508,030, down 1,971 from last year.

Slide 2

142,303 (28%)

The number of examinees who have already graduated high school is 142,303, or about 28 percent of all test takers.

A large part of the graduate examinees are those who applied for Suneung more than once for better scores than previous ones.

Slide3

1265 110 25

Most students take the examination in 1,265 sites across South Korea. Apart from them, 110 schools and 25 hospitals are allocated as test sites for those positive with COVID-19.

Slide4

210

Students need to solve up to 210 problems in six parts of Suneung: Korean, mathematics, English, social/natural/vocational studies, Korean history and second foreign language/Chinese character.

The number of problems differ by student as they are not bound to apply to the last part.

Slide 5

Japanese

In last year’s Suneung, Japanese was the language that saw the largest number of students among second foreign languages with 8,395 students being tested in the language.

Arabic and Chinese followed Japanese with 7,062 and 6,119 respectively.

Slide 6

12

12 items are specifically banned at the test sites.

Carrying those materials to the test sites will be regarded as cheating.

The materials are mobile phones, smart devices (including smart watches), digital cameras, digital dictionaries, MP3 players, tablet PC, spy pens, electronic calculators, mobile media players, watches with telecommunication or display functions, electric cigarettes and earphones with telecommunication functions.

Slide7

8h 24m

Students must enter the test site by 8:10 a.m. and the test lasts until 5:45 p.m. in the case of students who apply for a second foreign language exam.

Including breaks, the total test duration is eight hours and 24 minutes.

Slide 8

30

This year is the thirtieth year when Suneung takes place.

Students have only one chance to take Suneung every year, except in 1993, the first year of the national test’s introduction.

There have been two Suneung exams in 1993, in response to concerns that it would be unfair for students to decide their future with only one chance, which they had never trained for.