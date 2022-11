These photos taken Wednesday show the site of the Oct. 29 Itaewon crowd surge filled with flowers and notes for those who perished in the incident.

After the police line blocking the alley was removed on Friday, citizens attached messages of mourning to the wall of the alley or left flowers there.

In one of these photos a citizen points at a message written by the mother of a victim.

By Lim Jae-seong ( forestjs@heraldcorp.com