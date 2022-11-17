 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

N. Korea registers Pungsan dogs as intangible cultural asset

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 17, 2022 - 09:36       Updated : Nov 17, 2022 - 09:36
Pungsan dog Songkang (Cheong Wa Dae)
Pungsan dog Songkang (Cheong Wa Dae)

North Korea has registered its indigenous Pungsan breed of dogs as an intangible cultural asset, its state media said Thursday, amid a controversy in South Korea over a pair of such dogs gifted by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in 2018.

North Korea's cultural ministry has listed the breed, as well as works of art and culture connected to the Pungsan, as "non-material cultural properties," according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

In 1956, North Korea designated the breed as a natural monument, with the North's leader elevating its status to that of a national dog in November 2014.

The registration came as two Pungsan dogs gifted by the North's leader to former South Korean President Moon Jae-in have become a source of a political row in the South. The dogs were given as a gift after the leaders of the two Koreas held a summit in Pyongyang in 2018.

Moon's side has recently returned the dogs -- one male named Songkang and a female named Gomi -- to the current Yoon Suk-yeol administration, citing legal grounds and a lack of support from the government.

The move has drawn criticism from conservatives who claimed Moon was abandoning the animals due to financial issues. Moon voiced his wish to officially adopt them if the government revises the related law. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114