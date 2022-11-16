Passing the baton: Workshops to help future conductors take the stage

Ahn Yeo-ryeong (second from left) participates in KNSO's Conducting Workshop by Artistic Director David Reiland on Oct. 28. (KNSO)

David Reiland, the Artistic Director of the Korean National Symphony Orchestra, stands next to Ahn Yeo-ryeong, one of the four up-and-coming conductors selected for a workshop organized by the orchestra.

Ahn conducts Brahms’ Symphony No. 4 in E minor in front of Reiland and a group of audience members who keenly observed the interaction between the two conductors as well as with the orchestra.

Ahn shows conspicuous movements and expressions, to which the Luxembourgian conductor who has been leading the orchestra since January 2022 says “you are the music itself” before giving her one-on-one instructions tailored to the 30-year-old budding conductor.

“Mr. Liner's words are very practical and realistic. I could experiment with what he told me and feel the sound change as I did. It's a very inspirational experience,” Ahn told The Korea Herald after her second session with Reiland and the KNSO.

In addition to Brahms’ piece, Ahn and three other aspiring conductors Kim Ji-soo, Park Hye-won and Hwang Young-mook were given a chance to conduct Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5, Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 6, and Stravinsky's “The Firebird” over the course of two days on Oct. 28 and 29.

This workshop is aimed to foster the country’s future conductors as Korean classical musicians -- especially solo performers -- earn the international spotlight at prestigious competitions. It takes place two years before the KNSO International Conducting Competition, a triennial conducting competition launched last year in a bid to discover and support talented young conductors around the world.

The first KNSO International Conducting Competition took place in November 2021, with Elias Peter Brown from the US receiving the top prize.

“For the overall development of the Korean music industry, support systems need to be diversified from the current soloist-centered support to include other fields. In particular, fostering conductors is the starting point of enriching the Korean orchestral stage,” Choi Jung-sook, CEO of KNSO, said.