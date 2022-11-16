 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

S. Korea, US discuss NK cyber threats

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 16, 2022 - 21:44       Updated : Nov 16, 2022 - 21:44
South Korea's deputy nuclear envoy Lee Tae-woo (R) and his U.S. counterpart, Jung Pak, pose for a photo during their meeting in Seoul on Nov. 16, 2022, in this photo released by the South Korean foreign ministry.(Yonhap)
South Korea's deputy nuclear envoy Lee Tae-woo (R) and his U.S. counterpart, Jung Pak, pose for a photo during their meeting in Seoul on Nov. 16, 2022, in this photo released by the South Korean foreign ministry.(Yonhap)

South Korea and the United States on Wednesday agreed to continue coordination to cope with North Korean activities in the cyber realm, the foreign ministry said.

Lee Tae-woo, the director-general for North Korean nuclear affairs, met his US counterpart, Jung Pak, along with around 60 diplomatic, security and intelligence officials from both countries, the ministry said.

During the meeting, which marked the second of its kind since August, the two countries shared updates on the situation in which North Korean information technology experts dispatched overseas earn foreign currency, with the funds being used for the reclusive regime's nuclear and missile projects.

South Korea and the US also exchanged specific cases and methods of North Korea's illegal activities online, including extortion of cryptocurrencies, and shared ideas on ways to effectively cope with the situation.

The two countries exchanged opinions on how to deal with facilitators who support North Korea's money laundering as well, the ministry said.

South Korea and the US agreed to continue related discussions by holding another meeting at an "appropriate time," it added. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114