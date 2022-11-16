 Back To Top
Instagram comment - Motorcycle

By Lim Jae-seong
Published : Nov 16, 2022 - 18:31       Updated : Nov 16, 2022 - 18:31

In these photos provided by Yonhap, members of a motorcycle group “Morning Calm” pose in front of Government Complex in Seoul downtown on Wednesday.

The motorcyclists will help in transporting students to reach their examination site on time for Thursday's Suneung, South Korea’s national college entrance examination.

Around 538,000 students registered for this year’s Suneung, which will take place in 1,373 sites across South Korea.

Every year headlines show how students arriving with mere minutes left are assisted by police and members of the public.

Thanks to the police and citizens like this motorcycle group, many of those desperate students, who were at the verge of losing the chance to go to college, are able to take the examination.



By Lim Jae-seong (forestjs@heraldcorp.com)
