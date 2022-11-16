Netflix’s ‘Somebody’ presents chilling stories of dating apps

Global streaming service Netflix is scheduled to present an uncanny love story of a young Korean couple in its upcoming thriller series “Somebody.”

Exploring the possibilities of making a true friend via dating apps and questioning how open one can be to an anonymous, virtual figure, “Somebody” features different sides of dating apps in South Korea.

“The ways how people meet each other have changed over the course of time. The stories of melodramas have changed a lot after mobile phones were invented. As more human relationships are created in social networks or dating apps, more original stories about these connections will be created,” director Jung Ji-woo said in a press conference at Lotte Cinema Konkuk University in Gwangjin-gu, eastern Seoul, Tuesday.

“Somebody” revolves around a dating app developer Kim Sum (played by Kang Hae-lim) and her journey to meet someone who can truly understand her. The story develops as Kim finally finds who she was looking for.

But that person happens to be a serial killer Sung Yoon-oh (played by Kim Young-kwang), who lures women via the dating app that Kim has created.

“Somebody” moves focus away from the thrilling chase of the serial killer.

The series emphasizes the psychological state of humans, with desire to communicate and meet a compassionate, empathetic person.