Yido, Full Swing join hands to renew brand awareness

Yido President and CEO Choi Jung-hun (right) and Full Swing CEO Ryan Dotters pose for a photo after signing a strategic partnership in Seoul, Monday. (Yido)

Yido, a South Korean firm that specializes in integrated management for infrastructure and golf courses, said Wednesday that it has signed a strategic partnership with US sports virtualization hardware and software company Full Swing to expand their presence in the Asian market.

Established in 1986, Full Swing is the industry's top golf simulator maker and the official licensed simulator of the PGA Tour. The company’s launch monitor was co-developed with Tiger Woods to enhance accuracy and provide detailed feedback for users.

Yido said the country’s first Full Swing flagship store will open inside Yido’s high-end indoor golf club Club D Cheongdam, which is slated for April opening.

At Club D Cheongdam, private golf lessons, food and beverage services and shopping for golf apparel and shoes will be available.

“Through the partnership with Full Swing, Yido will lead the culture of enjoying golf in a fun and new way,” said Yido CEO Choi Jung-hun.

“Along with that, the company will expand efforts to nurture aspiring golf players by supporting juniors with social contribution programs and major amateur games,” Choi said.

"Full Swing hopes to find more opportunities by collaborating with Yido to lead advanced golf culture in South Korea,” said Full Swing CEO Ryan Dotters.