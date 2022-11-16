Bill to gut city funding for TBS eFM passed despite protests

The Seoul city council has passed a controversial bill that would essentially gut the city’s funding for TBS eFM, Seoul’s only English-language radio network.

During a plenary session Tuesday afternoon, the council, controlled by the ruling People Power Party, rammed the bill through a vote. Opposition members boycotted the vote in protest.

The legislation, slated to take effect on Jan. 1, 2024, would deprive TBS, short for Traffic Broadcasting System, of around 30 billion won ($22.7 million) in annual subsidies it receives from the city, which accounts for 70 percent of its annual budget.

TBS offers radio programs in Korean, English and other languages. Its English-language eFM programs have helped keep expat listeners updated on various issues and matters impacting their life in Seoul and Korea, from traffic and weather to music, current South Korean affairs and the latest COVID-19 case counts.

Doubts over the radio station’s funding began when the conservative People Power Party gained control of the 112-member Seoul Metropolitan Council in the June elections. Conservatives have taken issue with the political balance of TBS' programming, in particular the Korean-language weekday talk show “News Factory,” hosted by journalist Kim Ou-joon, who urged voters to support the Democratic Party.

The Korean Communications Standards Commission has penalized "News Factory" for violating objectivity standards half a dozen times since 2018. Its host also breached broadcasting rules during the presidential election by urging voters to support then-ruling party candidate Lee Jae-myung on a private podcast.