BTS earns three Grammy nominations

K-pop sensation BTS has been nominated by the Grammy Awards for the third year in a row -- and for the first time the band has been nominated in more than one category.

According to the the Recording Academy's list of nominees for next year’s Grammy Awards, the boy band has been nominated for best pop duo/group performance with its mega-hit collaboration with British rock band Coldplay titled “My Universe.”

Other nominees for the category are ABBA’s “Don’t Shut Me Down,” Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran’s “Bam Bam,” Post Malone and Doja Cat’s “I Like You (A Happier Song)” and Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy.”

The septet was previously nominated for the same category in 2021 for “Dynamite” and “Butter” for this year’s Grammys.

Apart from the best group nomination, the band’s “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” will also be vying for the best music video category.

BTS will be competing with Adele’s “Easy on Me,” Doja Cat’s “Woman,” Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart Part 5,” Harry Styles’ “As It Was” and Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well: The Short Film” for best music video.

The band is also up for album of the year as featured artists on Coldplay’s “Music of the Spheres” as the band’s rappers -- J-hope, RM and Suga -- listed themselves as songwriters on the album.

After the official nominees had been announced, BTS wrote on Twitter, “We got nominated for Best Music Video with Yet To Come at the 2023 Grammys! Thank you, Recording Academy, and always appreciate all your love and support.”

The 2023 Grammy Awards will be held on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, BTS is currently on an indefinite break to focus on its solo careers. The band also shared plans to enlist in the military in order, starting with the oldest member Jin.