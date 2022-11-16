Instagram comment - Son heung min

“I’ll never leave fans disappointed.” (이미지 삽입)

Son Heung-min arrived in the Qatari capital of Doha on Thursday, where he will captain South Korea during the World Cup.

The Tottenham winger is one of Korea's key players, but a recent injury to his face meant there have been doubts as to whether he will make a full recovery in time for the tournament. Son collided with other player on Nov. 1 in Spurs' Champions League match against Marseille in France.

"I want to make this World Cup unforgettable, along with my teammates," Son said at the airport. "I need to monitor the situation and how my recovery is going. So I cannot say anything for certain, but I will do my best wherever I am so that I will never leave fans disappointed."