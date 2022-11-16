 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

N. Korea warns Japan of 'high price' for 'persecution' of pro-Pyongyang Koreans in Japan

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 16, 2022 - 10:07       Updated : Nov 16, 2022 - 10:07
Citizens watch news of North Korean missiles at Yongsan Station in Seoul on Nov. 3. (Im Se-joon/The Korea Herald)
Citizens watch news of North Korean missiles at Yongsan Station in Seoul on Nov. 3. (Im Se-joon/The Korea Herald)

North Korea warned Wednesday that Japan will "pay a high price" if it continues to unduly persecute and oppress a group of pro-Pyongyang ethnic Koreans in Japan, mentioning its firing in October of a ballistic missile over the neighboring country.

North Korea regarded "persecution and oppression" against the General Association of Korean Residents in Japan, also known as Chongryon, and North Koreans living in Japan as a challenge to its dignity and sovereignty, according to a commentary carried by the Korean Central News Agency.

"We've solemnly stated that the Oct. 4 firing of a new type of a ground-to-ground intermediate-range ballistic missile is a warning to our enemies over instability on the Korean Peninsula," the KCNA said, referring to the North's launch of the Hwasong-12 ballistic missile over Japan.

"Whether this warning will lead to actual results will depend on attitudes of hostile forces, including Japan," it said, warning Japan will "pay a high price" against anti-North Korea acts.

The commentary appears to refer to an increase in hate crimes reported against students at schools for ethnic Koreans in Japan.

Chongryon is the largest organization of pro-Pyongyang ethnic Koreans in Japan that was established in 1955.

North Korea has ratcheted up tensions on the peninsula by launching missiles at a record pace this year amid speculation that it may conduct a nuclear test soon.

Pyongyang fired an IRBM over Japan for the first time in five years last month. It launched an intercontinental ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Nov. 3, but the missile did not fly over Japan as it is presumed to have ended in failure. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114