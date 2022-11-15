Seoul joins Smart City Expo World Congress 2022

Kang Yo-sik, President of the Seoul Digital Foundation speaks at the opening ceremony of the Seoul Metropolitan Government's pavilion installed at the expo area, Fira de Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday. (Seoul Metropolitan Government)

BARCELONA -- The Seoul city government will showcase the city’s latest smart city innovations as well as its future vision at the Smart City Expo World Congress 2022, the Seoul Digital Foundation said Tuesday.

SCEWC is the world’s leading smart city fair held annually, where governments, companies and experts come together to share the latest smart city innovations.

For this year’s event, held between Tuesday and Thursday at Fira de Barcelona, Spain, the Seoul city government has installed its own pavilion. The Seoul Digital Foundation, a Seoul-funded institution focusing on city-wide digital innovations, is running the pavilion.

On Tuesday morning, the Seoul city government held an opening ceremony for the pavilion, presided by a lifelike digital human, dubbed Seo Yu-jin, created by combining 500 faces of female citizens of Seoul in cooperation between the foundation and local artificial intelligence technology company CNAI. Later in the afternoon, the first day's forum commenced echoing these new heights of innovation.

"After COVID-19, digital transformation and innovation is accelerating. And through digital technology, we are all in this together,” Kang Yo-sik, president of the Seoul Digital Foundation, said Tuesday in his speech during the first day's forum.

Kang added, “In a smart city, various fields such as transportation, medical care, safety, and welfare are combined with digital technology. There are endless possibilities for future development.”

According to Kang, smart cities of the future will be able to provide a new level of convenience with advanced digital technologies such as AI and Metaverse.

During his speech, Kang introduced the latest efforts that the Seoul city government is making with the Seoul Digital Foundation, a Seoul-funded institution focused on city-wide digital innovations.

Kang made a special note of several ongoing projects, particularly Metaverse Seoul, the world‘s first metaverse platform in the public sector, recently selected as one of the 200 best inventions of 2022 by Time magazine.

The Seoul city government currently plans to launch the Mataverse Seoul platform in December this year. The city aims to develop the platform to work as a virtual venue for a wide range of services that can be used in real estate contracts, education and urban management.

Kang also featured several smart city projects spearheaded by the Seoul Digital Foundation, including AI-based sewerage defect detection system, AI-based urban change detection system, and other metaverse projects.

"Now, it is more important than ever for the public sector to lead in the strengthening of the competitiveness in global smart cities,“ Kang said.