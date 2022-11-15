 Back To Top
Life&Style

Web drama series set in two World Heritage sites to be released

By Hwang Dong-hee
Published : Nov 15, 2022 - 16:04       Updated : Nov 15, 2022 - 16:09
Poster for “The Magic Story
Poster for “The Magic Story" (up) and “Timewalkers” of the series "The Untold Story" (CHA)

A web drama series titled "The Untold Story" set in two UNESCO heritage sites will be released Wednesday, according to the Cultural Heritage Administration.

Hahoe Folk Village and Yangdong Folk Village, the two largest and well-preserved Joseon-era villages, are the backdrops for the two series.

Hahoe Folk Village in Andong, North Gyeongsang Province and Yangdong Folk Village in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province were registered as UNESCO’s World Heritage sites in 2010.

Andong Hahoe Village is the setting for the three-part mystery “The Magic Story” that revolves around a boy who discovers an old book that holds a secret related to the village. After the boy frees a “voice” sealed inside the book, strange events start to happen in the village.

The three-part “Timewalkers” is set in Yangdong Folk Village and depicts the story of villagers who can time travel freely. A 19-year-old girl named Mi-joo is the only one in the village who cannot time travel. She befriends an ancestor of her friend who frequently visits her from the future.

Singer-actor Gongchan of the K-pop group B1A4 plays the role of a narrator introducing the stories of the two villages. Each episode is about 10 to 20 minutes long.

Posters for “The Magic Story
Posters for “The Magic Story" (left) and “Timewalkers” from the web drama series "The Untold Story" (CHA)

An episode of “The Untold Story” will be released each day at 5 p.m., starting with the first episode titled “The Magic Story” available on Friday. Similarly episodes of “Timewalkers” will be released in tandem from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25.

"The Untold Story" series offers subtitles in eight languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic, French, Spanish, Malay and Vietnamese.

The series is will available on the CHA’s official YouTube channel, Naver TV and Kakao TV.

CHA released its first web drama series “300-year-old Class of 2020” in December 2020. The six-episode time travel series tells the story of three young bachelors from the Joseon Dynasty appearing in the year 2020. The story unfolds against the background of nine “seowon,” or Confucian academies. The series is still available on CHA’s official YouTube channel.



By Hwang Dong-hee (hwangdh@heraldcorp.com)
