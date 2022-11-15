Web drama series set in two World Heritage sites to be released

Poster for “The Magic Story" (up) and “Timewalkers” of the series "The Untold Story" (CHA)

A web drama series titled "The Untold Story" set in two UNESCO heritage sites will be released Wednesday, according to the Cultural Heritage Administration.

Hahoe Folk Village and Yangdong Folk Village, the two largest and well-preserved Joseon-era villages, are the backdrops for the two series.

Hahoe Folk Village in Andong, North Gyeongsang Province and Yangdong Folk Village in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province were registered as UNESCO’s World Heritage sites in 2010.

Andong Hahoe Village is the setting for the three-part mystery “The Magic Story” that revolves around a boy who discovers an old book that holds a secret related to the village. After the boy frees a “voice” sealed inside the book, strange events start to happen in the village.

The three-part “Timewalkers” is set in Yangdong Folk Village and depicts the story of villagers who can time travel freely. A 19-year-old girl named Mi-joo is the only one in the village who cannot time travel. She befriends an ancestor of her friend who frequently visits her from the future.

Singer-actor Gongchan of the K-pop group B1A4 plays the role of a narrator introducing the stories of the two villages. Each episode is about 10 to 20 minutes long.