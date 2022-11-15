 Back To Top
Business

Porsche Korea supports esports team to lure younger customers

By Hong Yoo
Published : Nov 15, 2022 - 15:55       Updated : Nov 15, 2022 - 16:13
Porsche Korea signed partnership agreement with S. Korean esports team DRX last year. (Porsche Korea)
Porsche Korea signed partnership agreement with S. Korean esports team DRX last year. (Porsche Korea)

Porsche Korea aims to strengthen its brand presence in esports as part of its marketing strategy to reach out to younger customers and let them experience the brand in a new way, according to the carmaker.

In response, Porsche Korea signed a partnership agreement with the South Korean esports team DRX last year to support them for three years and host various esports activities.

Team DRX, sponsored by Porsche Korea, won the LoL World Championship finals in San Francisco on Nov. 6, scoring 3-2 and taking the world champion title from team T1, the three-time Worlds winners.

Team DRX has been competing in uniforms bearing the Porsche Crest logo since earlier this year.

Porsche Korea also co-hosted the Porsche Gran Turismo Cup Asia Pacific, a new esports event, with a total of 11 countries and regions including Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, and Thailand last year.

In addition, the carmaker launched its first all-electric sports car Taycan 4S as a new kart in PC and mobile game KartRider through a partnership with Nexon, and held an esports competition KartRider Rush+I Porsche Super Match last year.



By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
