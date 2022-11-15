 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

PM to attend APEC summit in Bangkok

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 15, 2022 - 09:46       Updated : Nov 15, 2022 - 09:46
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the government complex in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the government complex in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will visit Bangkok later this week to attend an Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, Han's office said Tuesday.

Han will leave for Bangkok on Thursday for the APEC summit, which is slated for Friday and Saturday, the office said in a statement.

During the summit, Han is expected to discuss measures to strengthen trade and investment in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as sustainable growth, it said.

On the sidelines of the summit, Han is expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts, according to the statement.

Han will "emphasize APEC's leading role in responding to climate change, restoring the multilateral trading system, strengthening supply chains and connectivity, and introducing Korea's efforts for participation at the APEC plenary session," it said.

Han will also make efforts to seek international support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan, it said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114