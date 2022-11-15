PM to attend APEC summit in Bangkok

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the government complex in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will visit Bangkok later this week to attend an Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, Han's office said Tuesday.

Han will leave for Bangkok on Thursday for the APEC summit, which is slated for Friday and Saturday, the office said in a statement.

During the summit, Han is expected to discuss measures to strengthen trade and investment in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as sustainable growth, it said.

On the sidelines of the summit, Han is expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts, according to the statement.

Han will "emphasize APEC's leading role in responding to climate change, restoring the multilateral trading system, strengthening supply chains and connectivity, and introducing Korea's efforts for participation at the APEC plenary session," it said.

Han will also make efforts to seek international support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan, it said. (Yonhap)