Indian Embassy to host film festival in Busan

Film poster showcasing 10th Indian Film Festival to be held through Nov 18-20 in Busan.(Indian Embassy in Seoul)

Indian Embassy in Seoul will host the 10th Indian Film Festival -- Nov. 18 to Nov. 20 -- in Busan, the Indian Embassy in Seoul said in a press statement Friday.

The embassy said the festival will screen selected award winning, critically acclaimed Hindi and popular regional films with Korean sub-titles at the Busan Cinema Center.

According to the statement, the film festival would showcase diverse, high quality films -- Indian stories through Indian films -- showcasing India’s vibrant diversity, progressive and rich history, cultural legacy and social values.

Six films Padmavat (Hindi), Anandi Gopal (Marathi), Asuran (Tamil), Natyam (Telugu), House Owner (Tamil), and Shot Boot-3 (Tamil) are to screened over a period of three days in Busan, according to the statement.

The festival is a part of Sarang festival of India in Korea and ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ commemorating 75 years of India’s independence.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of Indian government to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India’s people, culture and achievements.

According to the statement, many screenings would be co-organized with Korean host institutions across different cities such as Gwangju, Seoul, Incheon and Suncheon.

Visitors can access the Busan Cinema Center website to book tickets. The screening of all the films would be free with a nominal processing charge of 1,000 won.

The festival is supported by the Indian government’s ministry of information and broadcasting.