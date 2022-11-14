 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Indian Embassy to host film festival in Busan

By Sanjay Kumar
Published : Nov 15, 2022 - 10:34       Updated : Nov 15, 2022 - 10:42
Film poster showcasing 10th Indian Film Festival to be held through Nov 18-20 in Busan.(Indian Embassy in Seoul)
Film poster showcasing 10th Indian Film Festival to be held through Nov 18-20 in Busan.(Indian Embassy in Seoul)

Indian Embassy in Seoul will host the 10th Indian Film Festival -- Nov. 18 to Nov. 20 -- in Busan, the Indian Embassy in Seoul said in a press statement Friday.

The embassy said the festival will screen selected award winning, critically acclaimed Hindi and popular regional films with Korean sub-titles at the Busan Cinema Center.

According to the statement, the film festival would showcase diverse, high quality films -- Indian stories through Indian films -- showcasing India’s vibrant diversity, progressive and rich history, cultural legacy and social values.

Six films Padmavat (Hindi), Anandi Gopal (Marathi), Asuran (Tamil), Natyam (Telugu), House Owner (Tamil), and Shot Boot-3 (Tamil) are to screened over a period of three days in Busan, according to the statement.

The festival is a part of Sarang festival of India in Korea and ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ commemorating 75 years of India’s independence.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of Indian government to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India’s people, culture and achievements.

According to the statement, many screenings would be co-organized with Korean host institutions across different cities such as Gwangju, Seoul, Incheon and Suncheon.

Visitors can access the Busan Cinema Center website to book tickets. The screening of all the films would be free with a nominal processing charge of 1,000 won.

The festival is supported by the Indian government’s ministry of information and broadcasting.



By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114