[Graphic News] Base taxi fare in Seoul to jump to 4,800 won in February

The base taxi fare in Seoul will increase by 1,000 won ($0.75) to 4,800 won in February 2023 - the first hike in four years - the city government has announced.
The Seoul Metropolitan Government passed the plan to raise the base rate for mid-sized sedan cabs operating in the capital city from the current 3,800 won.
It will be first hike of the base taxi fare since February 2019.
The city government’s decision came as the central government and the ruling People Power Party have announced a set of measures to resolve the late-night taxi shortage sparked amid the pandemic. (Yonhap)
By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com
)