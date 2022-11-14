Exo’s Chen talks honestly about his time away from music in ‘Last Scene’

Chen of Exo poses during an online press conference held for his third EP, “Last Scene,” on Monday. (SM Entertainment)

Chen of boy band Exo added a touch more to the beauty of fall with his third solo EP, “Last Scene,” released Monday evening. This marks a return for the singer-turned-soloist in three years since he last released his second EP, “Dear my dear,” in October 2019. “I performed and met (fans) in August through SM Town Live, but it’s been a while since I’ve greeted (fans) with an album. I’ve honed my efforts into making good music, so I hope those who listen to my songs can revel in the good energy,” the singer said during Monday’s online press conference. Chen’s album was initially set to be released on Oct. 31, but it got postponed after the tragic Itaewon incident on Oct.29. SM Entertainment joined the nation in mourning the many lives lost during that tragedy. As the singer opened up about how he pieced things together, Chen said the album started from the word “change.”

Chen of Exo poses during an online press conference held for his third EP, “Last Scene,” on Monday. (SM Entertainment)

“I gave a lot of thought about ‘who I am’ and ‘what kind of person I am’ throughout the last three years. There were good times and bad times, and at times I would regret what I did in the past, but I think those times gave me the courage to start a new chapter,” he said, referring to the time he was away from music since he lasted dropped his second EP. Although being away from what he has done could make him nervous, Chen took the time to recharge himself. When asked why, the musician said he took the time to mature as a person and musician, saying he is satisfied with the outcome compared to his previous two musical projects. “The new album is synonymous with a new start for me. I went through a lot of changes, and I’m trying to take those in as something positive. I hope to show who I am and more of my narratives through this album,” he said. Leading the six-track package is the namesake titular “Last Scene,” which Chen described as a ballad track that goes well with the lonely autumn season, and the words to the song gradually tell how a breakup fades away. “I felt emotions like loneliness and emptiness when I first heard the song, and it gave me an impression of wanting to hold onto a breakup,” he said. Chen also thanked “Squid Game” actor Park Hae-soo for appearing in his music video. “Since the song talks about a breakup, I thought he would be able to show those emotions. I clapped when I saw the final version. That’s how much I like it,” Chen said.

Chen of Exo poses during an online press conference held for his third EP, “Last Scene,” on Monday. (SM Entertainment)