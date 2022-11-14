Hyundai Motor to build air mobility ecosystem in Indonesia’s new capital

Hyundai Motor Group President Shin Jae-won (left) and Head of the Nusantara National Capital Authority Bambang Susantono (right) pose for a photo after signing a memorandum of understanding to build an ecosystem for advanced air mobility (AAM) in Indonesia's new capital city of Nusantara, during B-20 Summit Indonesia 2022 Bali, Indonesia, Monday. (Hyundai Motor Group)

Hyundai Motor Group on Monday unveiled a new ambitious plan to build an ecosystem for advanced air mobility (AAM), including flying cars and related infrastructure, in Indonesia’s new capital city of Nusantara that is currently under construction.

The Korean auto giant signed a memorandum of understanding with the Nusantara National Capital Authority for the new project on the sidelines of the B-20 Summit Indonesia 2022, which is taking place in Bali this week.

Earlier this year, the Indonesian government announced a plan to move its capital from Jakarta on the island of Java to Nusantara, a new forest city on the island of Borneo. Nearly $33 billion will be spent on building the new metropolis, while the relocation is expected to take almost a decade.

Under the agreement, the two sides will work on issues such as establishing the concept of land-air mobility integration, testing advanced air mobility vehicles, and building related infrastructure and ecosystem.

“The introduction of AAM to the new Indonesian capital means it is a ‘living laboratory,’ in line with the authority of new Indonesian capital’s philosophy to create new culture of learning, working and lifestyle,” said Bambang Susantono, head of the Nusantara National Capital Authority.

“It is meaningful that we build the new capital as a sustainable smart city in collaboration with Hyundai Motor Group.”