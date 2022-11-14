Korean pianist Lee Hyuk wins 1st prize at Long-Thibaud Competition

South Korean pianist Lee Hyuk became joint first prize winner of the 2022 Long Thibaud International Competition, along with Japanese pianist Kamei Masaya, according to its organizers Sunday.

Lee is the second Korean pianist to win the prize, following Lim Dong-hyek, who won the prize in 2001. The third prize was given to American pianist Davidman Michael.

The 22-year-old will receive 27,500 euros ($28,300) in prize money in addition to an opportunity to participate in about 20 concerts and music festivals including Gstaad New Year Music Festival.

A total of 112 pianists from 41 countries participated in this year's competition and six, including another Korean pianist Noh Hee-seong, advanced to the finals.

Lee performed Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 2 in G minor, Op.16 with the Orchestra Republican Guard conducted by Francois Boulanger at Theatre du Chatelet for the final round of the competition held Sunday.

Founded in 1943 by the pianist Marguerite Long and the violinist Jacques Thibaud, the competition is held every two or three years in the disciplines of piano, singing and violin.

Lee began taking piano and violin lessons at the age of 3 and won various international competitions including first prize at the Grand Prix Animato Chopin in 2021, third prize at the Hamamatsu Piano Competition in 2018, as well as first prize at the Paderewski International Piano Competition in 2016.