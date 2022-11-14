 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Life&Style

Korean pianist Lee Hyuk wins 1st prize at Long-Thibaud Competition

By Park Ga-young
Published : Nov 14, 2022 - 16:26       Updated : Nov 14, 2022 - 18:07
Pianist Lee Hyuk (Kumho Cultural Foundation)
Pianist Lee Hyuk (Kumho Cultural Foundation)

South Korean pianist Lee Hyuk became joint first prize winner of the 2022 Long Thibaud International Competition, along with Japanese pianist Kamei Masaya, according to its organizers Sunday.

Lee is the second Korean pianist to win the prize, following Lim Dong-hyek, who won the prize in 2001. The third prize was given to American pianist Davidman Michael.

The 22-year-old will receive 27,500 euros ($28,300) in prize money in addition to an opportunity to participate in about 20 concerts and music festivals including Gstaad New Year Music Festival.

A total of 112 pianists from 41 countries participated in this year's competition and six, including another Korean pianist Noh Hee-seong, advanced to the finals.

Lee performed Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 2 in G minor, Op.16 with the Orchestra Republican Guard conducted by Francois Boulanger at Theatre du Chatelet for the final round of the competition held Sunday.

Founded in 1943 by the pianist Marguerite Long and the violinist Jacques Thibaud, the competition is held every two or three years in the disciplines of piano, singing and violin.

Lee began taking piano and violin lessons at the age of 3 and won various international competitions including first prize at the Grand Prix Animato Chopin in 2021, third prize at the Hamamatsu Piano Competition in 2018, as well as first prize at the Paderewski International Piano Competition in 2016.



By Park Ga-young (gypark@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114