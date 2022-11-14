Prosecutor demands three years prison for former YG chief

Yang Hyun-suk, the former head of YG Entertainment, attends a trial session at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, Seoul, Monday. (Yonhap)

Prosecutors have asked for three years in prison for Yang Hyun-suk, the founder and former chief of K-pop powerhouse YG Entertainment, who is on trial for allegedly trying to block an investigation into a drug scandal involving a rapper under his company.

The trial began at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Monday.

The prosecution criticized Yang for failing to show remorse or admit to the crime.

The former CEO has been indicted for allegedly threatening and coercing a whistleblower who testified to police about suspicions of illegal drug use surrounding B.I, the former leader and rapper of YG’s boy band iKON, in August 2016. Yang also faces accusations of ordering the informant to leave the country.

In a court trial held last year, Yang answered “yes” to a judge when asked if he agreed with his legal representative, who demanded that the former CEO had met with the source but did not threaten the person to coerce him into making a false testimony.

B.I, whose real name is Kim Han-bin, has been indicted on charges of purchasing illegal drugs, including LSD pills and marijuana, from April to May 2016 through an acquaintance. He also faced accusations of illicit drug use.

In September 2021, the rapper was sentenced to three years in prison and suspended for four years. He was ordered to do 80 hours of community service and to complete 40 hours of drug treatment sessions.

Meanwhile, the drug scandal led to Yang’s resignation as CEO of YG Entertainment in 2019. YG is home to major K-pop groups like Big Bang and Blackpink. The company also announced B.I’s departure from iKON after the scandal broke out and ended the exclusive contract with the rapper in the same year.