S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit 9-week high for Mon. count

A medical worker holds up a vial of a vaccine at a public facility in Seoul on Oct. 18. (Yonhap)

South Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit the highest Monday tally in nine weeks amid concerns of the virus' resurgence in the winter.

The country reported 23,765 new COVID-19 infections, including 54 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 26,217,994, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

Monday's tally is up from 18,665 the previous week and the highest of all Mondays since 36,917 counted on Sept. 12.

South Korea's COVID-19 outbreaks have been on the rise again, with authorities warning against a possible wintertime resurgence.

The previous wave of the omicron subvariant had peaked at 180,000 per day in mid-August.

South Korea added 44 COVID-19 deaths Monday, raising the death toll to 29,709. The number of critically ill patients stood at 413, up 17 from the previous day. (Yonhap)