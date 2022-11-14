PM urges vigilance against COVID-19 resurgence

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo presides over a Cabinet meeting at the government complex in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo called Monday for swift precautionary measures against COVID-19 as the country braces for a new wave of the virus in winter.

"The coronavirus wave, which seemed to be slightly slowing, is starting to spread again in the winter season," the prime minister told a Cabinet meeting. "Swift measures are necessary to stabilize the resurgence in its early stage."

Han ordered health authorities to take full advantage of antivirus and medical response systems built up over the past years to counter the resurgence and do their best to help infected patients recover early. He also urged the public to get vaccinated.

On Wednesday, South Korea's daily new virus cases reached the highest level in nearly two months at 62,472, raising concerns over another resurgence.

Speaking on the Itaewon tragedy, Han also ordered heightened vigilance against safety accidents.

Han called on relevant ministries to strictly monitor safety circumstances at outdoor sites and transportation facilities amid severe weather and a rise in year-end travelers. (Yonhap)