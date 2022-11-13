Porsche aims high to produce ‘Porsche-typical’ EVs

FRANCIACORTA, Italy -- When Porsche unveiled its first-ever all-electric model Taycan in 2019, not many expected it to become one of the brand’s bestselling models, behind only the Macan and Cayenne SUVs.

Now, as the first premium automotive manufacturer in the world to produce various plug-in hybrid models, the German sports car maker is betting big on producing powerful fully electric vehicles to offer driving dynamics and a sports car performance -- while sustainable at the same time -- based on the latest Premium Platform Electric.

“Electromobility is firmly rooted in the Porsche DNA, which dates back to 1898 when Ferdinand Porsche played a leading role in the development of the Egger-Lohner C2 Phaeton with an electric powertrain,” said Mayk Wienkotter, spokesperson for Taycan and E-Mobility.

As Porsche is picking up speed on electromobility, the carmaker believes the PPE architecture will open up opportunities to create high-volume electric models made to the highest technical standards, and to bring them to market.

PPE is co-developed for premium models by Porsche and Audi, which both fall under Volkswagen Group. A raft of new models from the carmakers, such as the Macan and Q5, are slated to use the same PPE platform.

With this new platform, by 2025 more than half of all new Porsche cars sold are expected to be electrified, either fully or as plug-in hybrids. By 2030, the sports car manufacturer aims to make more than 80 percent of its new car deliveries fully electric models.

“PPE is just one of the tools the company is deploying to fulfill this ambition. This platform will give Porsche the opportunity to profitably market high-volume models to high technical standards and thereby electrify a further important part of the portfolio,” said Antoon Nicolaas Janssen, manager for Macan production line’s powertrain.

The all-electric Macan, the brand’s first fully electric SUV, will be the first Porsche EV based on the PPE architecture.