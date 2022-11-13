Instagram comment 2 - Itaewon Lost and Found Center

The lost-and-found for articles left at the scene of the deadly Halloween crowd crush in Itaewon finishes its work Sunday.

Articles left behind had been displayed at Wonhyoro Multipurpose Indoor Gymnasium in Yongsan, central Seoul, for about two weeks, since Oct. 31.

They are to be moved to Yongsan Police Office to wait there to be claimed on Sunday at 8 p.m, according to the police.

While around 350 articles were returned to owners or their bereaved families, over 700 articles remain unclaimed, local media reported Friday morning.

Police finished preservation measures for the unclaimed articles on Saturday.