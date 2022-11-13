 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Life&Style

'Yutnori' makes Intangible Cultural Heritage list

By Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Nov 13, 2022 - 14:14       Updated : Nov 13, 2022 - 14:47
Yutnori sticks, called
Yutnori sticks, called "yutgarak" (National Folk Museum of Korea)

A popular traditional board game has been made a state-designated Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Yutnori is a board game in which players compete to move their tokens around the board by throwing four wooden sticks into the air and advancing a number of spaces depending on which way up the sticks land. The game is the 16th item on the list of Intangible Cultural Heritage list that does not recognize a specific person or group, the Cultural Heritage Administration said Friday.

Yutnori is traditionally played on the first day of the Lunar New Year and Jeongwol Daeboreum, a traditional holiday celebrating the first full moon of the Lunar calendar.

Kim Jun-geun's Korean folk painting of people playing yutnori (Soongsil University's Korean Christian Museum)
Kim Jun-geun's Korean folk painting of people playing yutnori (Soongsil University's Korean Christian Museum)

While there are references to yutnori in The Veritable Records of the Joseon Dynasty, an annual record of state affairs kept from 1392 to 1865, some historians believe yutnori can be traced to jeopo -- a game popular during Baekje Kingdom (18 BC-AD 600) that involved the use of a wooden dice.

Yutnori is based on Korean people’s understanding of the universe and astronomy -- the yin and yang and the 28 constellations. The basic rule of the game is simple and intuitive, making it easy to learn, although there are some regional variations.

Tteok making and sharing, tidal flat harvesting and hanbok culture are some of the recent additions to the same Intangible Cultural Heritage list.



By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114